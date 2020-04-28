BidaskClub Upgrades Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) to “Hold”

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $340.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.17. Village Super Market has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $437.42 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Village Super Market by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

