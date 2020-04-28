Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNOM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.53.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.02.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

