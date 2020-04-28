Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) PT Raised to $250.00 at Robert W. Baird

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisign has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.25.

Verisign stock opened at $214.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.88. Verisign has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.00.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisign will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,817,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

