Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Downgraded to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks cut shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $73.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zscaler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.30.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -140.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,194,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,298 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $226,977.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,026.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,199. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.