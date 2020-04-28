Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Downgraded to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

SunTrust Banks cut shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $73.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zscaler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -140.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,194,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,298 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $226,977.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,026.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,199. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

