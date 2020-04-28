Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Given New $38.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $63.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WW. Citigroup raised Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Weight Watchers International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of Weight Watchers International stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $332.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.39 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 5,459.5% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,057,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,000,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 193,178 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 156,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

