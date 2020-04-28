GVC (LON:GVC) Price Target Raised to GBX 900 at Berenberg Bank

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 968.29 ($12.74).

Shares of GVC opened at GBX 732.60 ($9.64) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 565.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 789.17. GVC has a twelve month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. GVC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -132.58%.

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

