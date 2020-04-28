Bannerman Resources (ASX:BMN) Trading Down 100%

Bannerman Resources Limited (ASX:BMN) traded down 100% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), 2,641,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 289% from the average session volume of 678,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$527,663.00 ($374,229.08).

The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.04.

Bannerman Resources Company Profile (ASX:BMN)

Bannerman Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Namibia, Southern Africa. The company's principal property is its 95% -owned Etango Project located in the Erongo uranium mining region of Namibia. Bannerman Resources Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

