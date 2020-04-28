DP Aircraft I (LON:DPA) Shares Down 9.1%

DP Aircraft I Ltd (LON:DPA) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), 65,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 122% from the average session volume of 29,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $502,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.65.

About DP Aircraft I (LON:DPA)

DP Aircraft I Limited is a Guernsey-based holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to purchase, lease and then sell Boeing 787-8 Aircraft (the Assets). The Company makes its investment in aircraft through its subsidiaries, DP Aircraft Guernsey I Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey II Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey III Limited and DP Aircraft Guernsey IV Limited.

