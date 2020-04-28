Ultrack Systems (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Shares Up 10%

Ultrack Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:MJLB)’s share price shot up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 40,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 646,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Ultrack Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJLB)

Ultrack Systems, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, focuses on providing testing services in the United States. It intends to test, sample, and analyze organic products to test for the presence of pesticides, chemical pollutants, and other non-soil contaminants in such organic products using various gas chromatography based methodologies.

