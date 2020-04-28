Green Oasis Environmental (OTCMKTS:GRNO) Stock Price Up 100%

Shares of Green Oasis Environmental Inc (OTCMKTS:GRNO) rose 100% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 3,471 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Green Oasis Environmental Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRNO)

Green Oasis Environmental, Inc, an environmental company, acquires companies with growing corporate revenues, significant technological advancements, and global market share. It focuses on acquiring technology and/or operations concerning the remediation of slop oil, waste engine oil, and tank bottom oils.

