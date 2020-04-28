Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) Trading 12.5% Higher

Textmunication Holdgings Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHD)’s share price traded up 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 5,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 11,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

About Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD)

Textmunication Holdings, Inc provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications.

