XsunX (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Stock Price Down 33.3%

XsunX Inc (OTCMKTS:XSNX) shares traded down 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 505,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,698,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About XsunX (OTCMKTS:XSNX)

XsunX, Inc engages in the design, sale, and installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation, energy storage, and energy use management technologies in the United States. The company provides project assessment and installation services, including technology selection, system engineering, procurement, permission, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance.

