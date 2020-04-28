IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading Down 2.4%

IMPACT Silver Corp (CVE:IPT)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, 189,658 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 335,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 million and a P/E ratio of -8.37.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IMPACT Silver Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.