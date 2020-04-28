Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY)’s stock price fell 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.76, 117,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,581% from the average session volume of 4,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Tenaga Nasional Bhd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

