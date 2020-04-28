Quest Rare Minerals (OTCMKTS:QRMLF) Trading 300% Higher

Quest Rare Minerals (OTCMKTS:QRMLF) shares traded up 300% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 1,379,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 982% from the average session volume of 127,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Quest Rare Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QRMLF)

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of rare earth element deposits in Canada. It primarily develops Strange Lake rare earth deposits comprising 534 individual mineral claims covering a total area of approximately 23,230 hectares located in northeastern Québec.

