Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 127,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 142,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $170.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

