ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.20, 5,637 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 417% from the average session volume of 1,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENGIE BRASIL EN/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGIE BRASIL EN/S had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $679.27 million during the quarter.

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará.

