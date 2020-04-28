Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, 12,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 99,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Grande West Transportation Group from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises in North America. It also produces and sells spare parts. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

