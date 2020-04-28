JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Trading Up 1.6%

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (LON:JFJ) shares rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 448.25 ($5.90) and last traded at GBX 444 ($5.84), approximately 218,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 116,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 437 ($5.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $715.94 million and a P/E ratio of -25.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 393.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 437.59.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

