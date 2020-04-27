Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,814 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $282.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Apple from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Position in Apple Inc.
Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Position in Apple Inc.
Apple Inc. Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC
Apple Inc. Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC
Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Purchases 602 Shares of Chevron Co.
Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Purchases 602 Shares of Chevron Co.
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,277 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co.
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,277 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co.
Hayek Kallen Investment Management Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Hayek Kallen Investment Management Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
HNP Capital LLC Makes New $7.60 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc.
HNP Capital LLC Makes New $7.60 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report