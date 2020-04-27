Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,814 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $282.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Apple from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.