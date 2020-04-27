Hayek Kallen Investment Management Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,996.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,890.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 target price (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,390.45.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.