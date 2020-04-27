MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.1% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.95.

AAPL stock opened at $282.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.42 and its 200-day moving average is $276.70. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,238.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

