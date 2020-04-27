Merriman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,390.45.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,996.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,890.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,201.56 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

