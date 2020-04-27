JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s 8th Largest Position

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.9% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

JPM stock opened at $90.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average of $122.07. The company has a market cap of $276.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

