Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.2% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $90.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.07. The company has a market capitalization of $276.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

