OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 779,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,385,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $87.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.