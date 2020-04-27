Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $87.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

