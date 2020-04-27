Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Decreased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $87.01 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.83. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

