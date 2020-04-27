BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,690 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 34.9% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 26.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 294,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after buying an additional 61,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 106,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $87.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.