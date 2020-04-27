Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $87.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.