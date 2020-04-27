Highland Private Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,602 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 13.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $2,089,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $174.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.45 and a 200 day moving average of $157.65. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,303.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

