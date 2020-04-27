Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.2% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

