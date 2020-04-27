Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys 1,251 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 4.7% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $46,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,261,000 after buying an additional 291,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.43 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09. The company has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

