Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 302,647 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 302,647 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after buying an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,637,000 after buying an additional 3,005,472 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

