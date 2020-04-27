BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,744 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

