Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 1,175 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

