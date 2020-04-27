Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $17.83 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 546,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.3% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 17.6% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 67,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 39,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 106,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 827,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after buying an additional 151,886 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $37.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.