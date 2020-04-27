Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $167.32 on Monday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.