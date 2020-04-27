Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 5,358 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in AT&T by 1,771.7% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,209,000 after buying an additional 2,279,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after buying an additional 2,276,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

