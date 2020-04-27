Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

NYSE:HD opened at $212.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.24. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

