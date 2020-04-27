Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

VZ opened at $57.93 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

