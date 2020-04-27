Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Exxon Mobil reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

