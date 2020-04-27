Ledyard National Bank Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,396 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

