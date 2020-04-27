Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.95.

Shares of AAPL opened at $282.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,238.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.42 and a 200 day moving average of $276.70. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

