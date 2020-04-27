Brightworth Sells 36 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brightworth decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 price objective (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $1,279.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $877.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,190.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,317.39. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

