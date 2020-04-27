OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.89 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,279.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,317.39. The company has a market cap of $879.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut Alphabet to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

