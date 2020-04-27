Cypress Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 target price (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,190.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,317.39. The firm has a market cap of $877.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.