Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price objective (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,190.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,317.39. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $879.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

