Lincoln National Corp Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,186.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,315.93. The stock has a market cap of $877.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

