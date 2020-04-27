North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $190.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

